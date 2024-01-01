Ducks prepare for face-off with Liberty Flames in Fiesta Bowl

(KPTV) - Monday will be full of college football with six bowl games on New Year’s Day.

The Oregon Ducks will play their final game as a member of the Pac-12 conference in the Fiesta Bowl.

Dan Lanning’s Ducks and Jamey Chadwell’s unbeaten Liberty Flames have spent the holiday week working in the valley of the sun.

Suits on Sunday to strap it up on Monday morning - rise and shine for a 10 a.m. kickoff between two of the top offenses in the country.

While Liberty leads the nation in interceptions taken away, the Ducks are one of the best at not turning it over.

And as many non-playoff bowl game rosters have been depleted by the transfer portal and opt-outs, Oregon is rolling behind the guidance of guys like Bo Nix, Bucky Irving and Brandon Dorlus who want this final moment together to cap their college careers.

