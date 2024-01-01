Around the House NW
Gray but dry start to 2024

Drizzly weather returns Tuesday
7 day
(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - High temperatures are sitting in the mid 40s for most of us across the metro area. Unfortunately, that morning fog barely lifted for most of us in the valleys, so we stayed pretty gray all day. We might see a similar situation play out tomorrow, with patchy fog developing overnight but not much clearing later on. The mountains did see a few sun breaks! We’ll be staying dry for New Year’s Eve celebrations and through New Year’s Day. Temperatures will be similar tomorrow, in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday looks gray and drizzly as a weak system comes through with some leftover showers possible Wednesday morning. Models are in pretty good agreement that Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry days. A trough dropping into the region at the end of the week will bring us cooler, wetter conditions Friday through Sunday. Light rain is expected for the most part, but we’ll at least see some snow accumulating in the Cascades. Right now models are pointing to at least 6 inches around Government Camp through Sunday.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s all week. This is very typical stuff for early January-- gray and showery at times.

Happy New Year and cheers to 2024!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

