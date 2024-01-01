Longview police involved in New Year’s morning shooting

Around the House NW
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:19 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting early Monday.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an ongoing situation at a home on Columbia Heights Road near Parkview Drive.

SEE ALSO: Man dies, 2nd man hurt in New Year’s Eve shooting in NE Portland

The department says officers were involved in a shooting after arriving at the scene and states no officers were injured.

The Longview P.D. has not said what led to the shooting or the condition of the injured.

The incident has been turned over to the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team for further investigation.

