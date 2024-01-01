Around the House NW
Man dies, 2nd man hurt in New Year’s Eve shooting in NE Portland

A man has died and another is injured after a shooting in northeast Portland on Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:46 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has died and another is injured after a shooting in northeast Portland on Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Northeast Faloma Road. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital where one of the men died.

During the investigation, Northeast Faloma Road will be closed from near Northeast 6th Drive to Northeast 13th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Brent Christensen at Brent.Christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov and by phone at (503) 823-2087 or Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and by phone at (503) 823-2092. Reference case number 23-336668.

