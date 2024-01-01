Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Milwaukie ‘bings’ in new year, celebrates local history with ‘cherry drop’

A 7-foot cherry was lowered by crane to “Bing in the New Year” for the first-ever cherry drop in downtown Milwaukie on Sunday.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:23 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - You have heard of ringing in the new year with a ball drop, but how about a cherry drop?

A 7-foot cherry was lowered by crane to “Bing in the New Year” for the first-ever cherry drop in downtown Milwaukie on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: TriMet, PBOT offer free, discounted rides home for New Year’s Eve

The free event also featured good eats and drinks, a Chinese lion dance performance and live music. Parents said they appreciated the family-friendly event where they could welcome 2024 a bit earlier, along with the East Coast.

“I can keep the bedtime schedule going and everything - yeah, that’s awesome,” Alexis said.

Caroline said she loved the music and that so many children had come to the event.

“It’s amazing,” Caroline said. “I could never bring her to something like this before.”

Why a giant cherry? Organizers said they wanted to celebrate local history.

“A lot of people do not know this story, but the Bing Cherry was first cultivated here in Milwaukie, Oregon in 1875 by a guy named Ah Bing,” said Samantha Swindler, Milwaukie Arts Committee Chair. “The cherry is named after him.”

SEE ALSO: Community honors Portland woman, business owner, who has run every day for 15 years

The LED cherry sculpture was installed by Matt Schilling of Schilling Lights on Lark and used 700 lights.

“Individual LED lights that are programmable with a computer,” Schilling said. “So, we’ve coordinated with this design, Octagon-shaped cherry.”

One community member, Adam Davis, said he hopes 2024 will shine as brightly as the Bing cherry.

“That Bing Cherry is very bright,” Davis said.

Organizers said they hope to make this event a tradition.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
File photo of police lights.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Gresham
New bodycam footage reveals officer frustrations with hospital
New bodycam footage after in-custody death reveals frustration with discharging hospital
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

Latest News

A man has died and another is injured after a shooting in northeast Portland on Sunday night,...
Man dies, 2nd man hurt in New Year’s Eve shooting in NE Portland
A 7-foot cherry was lowered by crane to “Bing in the New Year” for the first-ever cherry drop...
Milwaukie ‘bings’ in new year, celebrates local history with ‘cherry drop’
FILE
Man dies, 2nd man hurt in New Year’s Eve shooting in NE Portland
FILE
TriMet, PBOT offer free, discounted rides home for New Year’s Eve