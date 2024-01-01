Milwaukie ‘bings’ in new year, celebrates local history with ‘cherry drop’

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - You have heard of ringing in the new year with a ball drop, but how about a cherry drop?

A 7-foot cherry was lowered by crane to “Bing in the New Year” for the first-ever cherry drop in downtown Milwaukie on Sunday.

The free event also featured good eats and drinks, a Chinese lion dance performance and live music. Parents said they appreciated the family-friendly event where they could welcome 2024 a bit earlier, along with the East Coast.

“I can keep the bedtime schedule going and everything - yeah, that’s awesome,” Alexis said.

Caroline said she loved the music and that so many children had come to the event.

“It’s amazing,” Caroline said. “I could never bring her to something like this before.”

Why a giant cherry? Organizers said they wanted to celebrate local history.

“A lot of people do not know this story, but the Bing Cherry was first cultivated here in Milwaukie, Oregon in 1875 by a guy named Ah Bing,” said Samantha Swindler, Milwaukie Arts Committee Chair. “The cherry is named after him.”

The LED cherry sculpture was installed by Matt Schilling of Schilling Lights on Lark and used 700 lights.

“Individual LED lights that are programmable with a computer,” Schilling said. “So, we’ve coordinated with this design, Octagon-shaped cherry.”

One community member, Adam Davis, said he hopes 2024 will shine as brightly as the Bing cherry.

“That Bing Cherry is very bright,” Davis said.

Organizers said they hope to make this event a tradition.

