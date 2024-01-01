Around the House NW
More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kids

More than $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By WJXT staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:12 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - More than $44,000 worth of Legos meant for sick kids were stolen from a Florida warehouse.

V for Victory donates toys to children battling cancer.

Founder Paul Scott says all of the organization’s Legos were taken, and now they have to replace them.

“It’s a great program for the kids because it takes something that is all negative for most children, which is going getting chemo or getting a spinal or getting anything like that. It takes something it’s 100% negative, and it makes it a positive,” he said.

Scott says the organization started after his son was diagnosed with cancer.

“Because we as a family had the means that every time, you know, he had some sort of surgery or something like that, that we would go to Target afterwards and buy him a Lego set. It really changed the mindset of a lot of children and helped families because something that was so negative, you know, we’re able to slightly turn it into a positive,” he said.

Scott says the $44,000 worth of Legos would have gone to more than 400 children.

“Our average Lego set is around $100. So I believe that would be about 440 children who are going to go to 440 appointments that won’t get Legos,” he said.

There are no details on who may have stolen the Legos.

If you would like to help the organization, you can go to vforvictory.org.

Copyright 2024 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

