Rain and mountain snow returns Tuesday

What a wonderful day it turned out to be! We remained dry and there was plenty of sunshine to get out and enjoy. Clouds are starting to increase and will through the evening now. We’ll remain dry through the night and patchy fog will develop.

Tomorrow morning rain will arrive early along the coast, then move inland. By late morning, everyone should be turning wet west of the Cascades. Temperatures also won’t see big changes through the day. We’ll start in the low 40s, then reach a high around 44° for the day. The east wind will be breezy tomorrow for the eastern side of the metro area. Expect wind gusts up to 40 MPH possible to start the day. The wet weather will turn to snow at the mountain and we should finally see some more accumulation, though it’s expected to be light tomorrow. We are likely to see 1-3″ and roads in the passes could start to turn snowy later in the day.

A few showers will linger around into Wednesday and high temperatures should be back up to the upper 40s. Thursday could be a dry day for us, aside from a morning shower chance, and then another wet system likely arrives Friday. Your weekend is likely to start off wet with some showers on Saturday, and then Sunday could be a drier day again. We’ll have another rainy day Monday.

It’s been a painful wait for skiers and snowboarders and while tomorrow’s snow may not be what they’re hoping for, the outlook for the mountain looks much better by the end of the week. There should be a lot of snow dumping Friday into Saturday and continuing into next week.

