Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

TriMet, PBOT offer free, discounted rides home for New Year’s Eve

FILE
FILE(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:58 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is offering free rides on all bus and MAX lines from Sunday night to early Monday for New Year’s Eve in the Portland metro area.

Starting at 8 p.m. and going until 3 a.m., anyone can ride for free on all TriMet transit options, as well on the Portland Streetcar and C-TRAN.

A TriMet spokesperson said Portland traffic deaths reached a record high this year.

“We know the risk of crashes is higher on holidays like New Year’s Eve,” the spokesperson said. “Don’t drink and drive — count on TriMet to get you to and from your destination.”

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says 69% of deadly crashes in recent years involved drugs or alcohol.

So along with TriMet, PBOT will be offering $5-off coupons for Lyft and Uber, and up to $10 off for taxi rides as part of its Safe Ride Home program.

PBOT says coupons for taxis will be available at 40 Portland bars while supplies last, and ridesharing coupon codes are available to download on the Safe Ride Home website starting Sunday.

Visit the PBOT Safe Ride Home site here for a list of bars and to download codes

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
File photo of police lights.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Gresham
New bodycam footage reveals officer frustrations with hospital
New bodycam footage after in-custody death reveals frustration with discharging hospital
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

Latest News

FILE
2 dead, driver faces DUII after 3-car crash on Hwy 224 in Clackamas Co.
1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle, car crash in SE Portland
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after motorcycle, car crash in SE Portland
A person is dead and another injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in southeast...
1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle, car crash in SE Portland
Community honors Portland woman, business owner, who has run every day for 15 years
Community honors Portland woman, business owner, who has run every day for 15 years