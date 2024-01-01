TriMet, PBOT offer free, discounted rides home for New Year’s Eve

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is offering free rides on all bus and MAX lines from Sunday night to early Monday for New Year’s Eve in the Portland metro area.

Starting at 8 p.m. and going until 3 a.m., anyone can ride for free on all TriMet transit options, as well on the Portland Streetcar and C-TRAN.

A TriMet spokesperson said Portland traffic deaths reached a record high this year.

“We know the risk of crashes is higher on holidays like New Year’s Eve,” the spokesperson said. “Don’t drink and drive — count on TriMet to get you to and from your destination.”

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says 69% of deadly crashes in recent years involved drugs or alcohol.

So along with TriMet, PBOT will be offering $5-off coupons for Lyft and Uber, and up to $10 off for taxi rides as part of its Safe Ride Home program.

PBOT says coupons for taxis will be available at 40 Portland bars while supplies last, and ridesharing coupon codes are available to download on the Safe Ride Home website starting Sunday.

