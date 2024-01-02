Drivers seen driving recklessly, blocking intersections on NYE in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are many ways people chose to ring in the new year, and it appears some reckless drivers took to the streets of Portland’s east side.

FOX 12 spoke with people who live nearby and told us they saw the chaos unfolding.

The aftermath on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 20th Avenue is skid marks all over the intersection.

“They were blocking up traffic,” a community member who lives nearby said.

People said late Sunday evening into Monday morning, cars were blocking the intersection at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 20th Avenue in Portland.

“There was just a bunch of kids, it seemed like doing donuts and burning rubber,” a community member who lives nearby said.

We spoke with another neighbor, who also wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, who said they also saw the cars blocking traffic in that area and saw people gathered nearby.

“It sounded like young people, making noise, driving around in cars,” another community member who lives nearby said.

People said they also heard some loud noises and several “bangs” that had the crowd wondering if there might have been gunshots fired, but said all they saw were fireworks.

“Somebody said there were gunshots, but all I saw were the fireworks,” a community member who lives nearby said. “Fireworks were going off, it was a little bit crazy.”

“Some sort of firework,” another community member who lives nearby said.

Witnesses said police did respond to the incident.

“Police came and they broke it up. Luckily, no one got hurt, that I know of,” a community member who lives nearby said.

Across town, people reported seeing a similar incident. FOX 12′s crew went to check out the area near Northeast Sandy Blvd. and Northeast 57th Avenue and found that intersection was also covered in what appears to be skid marks.

Neighbors said they feel like this type of gathering is becoming a trend, and were surprised to see it on what they call a busy street they use frequently.

“I’ve heard of it happening before, but this is the first time I’d seen it,” a community member who lives nearby said.

“I’ve never seen it happen at this intersection, but it’s starting to become a thing,” another community member who lives nearby said.

FOX 12 is working to confirm more details with police about exactly what happened.

