It’s the lowest January 1st snowpack in over 40 years on Mt. Hood, but lots of snow ahead!

Happy New Year!

2024 has arrived and the weather pattern hasn’t changed...yet. For the last 3 weeks of December the region has been dominated by a split in the Pacific jet stream. The result has been weak and/or warm-ish weather systems moving into the Pacific Northwest. That continues through Thursday, so we’ve got lots of clouds ahead, but not too much rain. December ended up a close #2 for warmest on record in Portland. Only December 1950 was warmer. I bet folks back then were pleasantly surprised that month following two of the coldest months on record; January 1949 and a cold/snowy January 1950.

In my mind it doesn’t seem like December was all that wet; that’s likely because we had below-normal rain the last three weeks of the month.

One would think that 8-9″ of rain in the lowlands in December would produce a stellar mountain snowpack. Nope! Much of that rain was with a few pineapple express events, washing away a great snowpack around the 2nd of December onward. Right now the region has a well-below normal snowpack

Right now we’ve got 3 ski areas operating with minimal terrain in the Cascades (Timberline, Meadows, and Bachelor). Hoodoo, Skibowl, and Willamette Pass have not been able to open. This is the first time in 10 years that Skibowl was not able to open for Christmas Break. Sure enough, at the 5,400′ level on Mt. Hood, it’s the lowest snowpack since at least 1983 when records began at that official SNOTEL location

So what’s ahead? How about a few...

KEY POINTS

A few inches of snow fall the next 3 days, but nothing substantial at the ski resorts

Heavy snow is likely later Friday through Saturday AM, then again early next week

This should be enough to bring widespread lift openings at the already-open ski resorts this weekend

Enough snow may fall 15-30″ to get those lower/southern ski resorts open by the middle of NEXT week...around the 10th

Why are things looking much better? The persistent ridging in the western USA will push offshore, allowing cool/wet systems to drop in out of the Gulf of Alaska starting Friday. Here’s the 500 millibar view tomorrow night, you see a splitting system moving onshore...boring

A change for Friday and Saturday; the ridging is developing out in the Gulf of Alaska and a cold trough is dropping down into the Pacific Northwest

Similar setup early next week as a 2nd cold trough drops in.

A day later that trough is heading down into the SW USA and another is showing up in SE Alaska.

How low will (sticking) snow levels go Friday through Monday or Tuesday next week? As low as 1,500′ , but more likely regularly down in the 2,000′ range with occasional dips lower. 850mb temps are solidly in the -3 to -5 degree range this weekend through early next week. Snow may stick on the Coast Range summits at times. We haven’t seen a cold/wet pattern like this so far this season; in strong El Niño years we don’t typically see this pattern stick around long either. Regardless, since I live at 1,000′ in the Cascade foothills my son and I finally put those snow tires on for the season this weekend.

You are likely wondering if this pattern could bring snow into the lowlands? It’s possible, but those troughs slipping down the coastline will need to “dig” farther offshore and drag arctic air out of Canada for that to happen. Most models are not showing that for the next 7-8 days but I’ll be watching closely! By the way, we haven’t officially seen measurable snow in Portland the last 6 winters.

