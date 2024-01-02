Around the House NW
Meet some of Oregon’s first babies of 2024!

Hospitals across the state are celebrating the first babies born in 2024.
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:14 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHSU had its first baby of the year at 12:12 a.m.

Dr. Pooja Kotadia and Rounak “Ron” Gandhi, who live in Portland, welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

“We could not be more overjoyed,” Kotadia said. “I think I was in a state of shock and wonder at her. Just finally being in our arms.”

Both say they and their baby are doing well.

“I was mesmerized because I never held a kid before so this was totally new, totally different for me, but I was very happy,” Gandhi said.

Their yet-to-be-named baby girl came two weeks earlier than her due date, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 18 ½ inches long at birth.

“We are thankful to our nurses, doctors, and midwives,” Kotadia said. “Everyone has been really, really great guiding us through this process, especially this being our first child. Everybody, even though they’ve probably done this hundreds of times, everybody was just as enthusiastic as we were and very supportive.”

Kotadia is the medical director of the hospitalist service at Hillsboro Medical Center, which is part of the OHSU Health system. Gandhi is a clinic manager for AFC Urgent Care.

Jasmine Reyes and Paulo Pacheco-Infante welcomed their son Charlie Reyes at 7:52 a.m. at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; he was the first baby born at a Providence Hospital in the Portland area.

Providence says they gave Charlie and his parents a basket full of gifts and goodies and a large stuffed giraffe.

At Salem Health, Patricia and Jonathan Culpepper welcomed the newest addition to their family, a baby boy named Broden just seconds after the clock struck midnight. He came in weighing 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. He joins his older sister, 9-year-old Brooke. His family said, “our initials are PB&J!”

“I’m so glad their birthdays will also be celebrated with fireworks and I wish them all the very best,” Kotadia said. “Maybe we should get together one day and have a huge party!”

