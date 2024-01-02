Car of missing Gresham man with dementia found in Sandy

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A man who went missing on Monday morning has not been found, and police are asking for people’s help.

The Sandy Police Department is asking for people’s help finding 83-year-old Lee Clark, who went missing from his Gresham home on Monday. His var, a gold Subaru Forester, was found in Sandy later in the day.

See Also: Missing Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s found dead on Christmas

Clark is originally from Hermiston and has dementia, with no ties in the Sandy area.

Clark was last seen wearing a blue Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt, gray pants and black slippers.

Anyone with information should call the Clackamas County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 503-655-8211 and reference Sandy PD case number 24-0002.

Copyright 2024 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.