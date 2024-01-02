Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash in SE Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:25 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died at a hospital after a crash in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood Monday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The motorcyclist’s name has not yet been released.

People inside the car suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Drivers seen driving recklessly, blocking intersections on NYE in Portland

The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. Southeast 82nd Avenue was closed in both directions between Southeast Martins Street and Southeast Ramona Street during the investigation.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 24-746.

Copyright 2024 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 dead, driver faces manslaughter, DUII after 3-car crash on Hwy 224 in Clackamas Co.
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
FILE
Man dies, 2nd man hurt in New Year’s Eve shooting in NE Portland
Longview Police involved in New Years Day shooting
Longview police involved in New Year’s morning shooting
Community honors Portland woman, business owner, who has run every day for 15 years
Community honors Portland woman, business owner, who has run every day for 15 years

Latest News

New Years Eve street takeover
Drivers seen driving recklessly, blocking intersections on NYE in Portland
There are many ways people chose to ring in the new year, and it appears some reckless drivers...
Drivers seen driving recklessly, blocking intersections NYE in E Portland
83-year-old Lee Clark, missing from Gresham
Car of missing Gresham man with dementia found in Sandy
Longview Police involved in New Years Day shooting
Longview police involved in New Year’s morning shooting