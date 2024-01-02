Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died at a hospital after a crash in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood Monday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The motorcyclist’s name has not yet been released.

People inside the car suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene, according to police.

The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. Southeast 82nd Avenue was closed in both directions between Southeast Martins Street and Southeast Ramona Street during the investigation.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 24-746.

