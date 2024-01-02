Rain and mountain snow returns

Happy Tuesday morning! We have a large area of rain pushing in from the coast this morning. Plan on rainy conditions this morning in the metro. We also have gusty winds on the east side of the metro and into the west end of the Gorge. Areas of fog in the valley, especially to the south. Rain will die down to scattered showers this late afternoon to evening. Today’s high will only reach 44 degrees. Today’s rain on the west side of the state will translate to some snow over the Cascades with 1-3 inches of snow above 4.500′. By this evening, we will start to see slushy conditions driving over the passes. We will see off and on showers for the rest of the week in the metro with highs in the upper 40s and lows close to 40 degrees. Our showers in the valley this week will bring snow in the mountains. Great news for snow recreators. Be prepared for snowy travel over the passes as we get later in the week. Sunday will be the next dry day in the metro with a cloud sun mix and a high of 42. Monday brings in a new system of more rain and highs in the low 40s.

