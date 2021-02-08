211 offers help as thousands try to make vaccine appointments

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Monday marked the first day that seniors living independently over 80 years old could receive their COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon.
Many Oregonians will be making appointments at the Oregon Convention Center. Monday, those appointments for seniors were already completely booked for the week.
More than 100,000 people became eligible for the vaccine on Monday. 211 Info says it’s been preparing for the influx of calls as thousands will try to make their appointments.
On Monday morning, nearly 1,000 people were on hold with 211.
“A lot of those folks don’t have an opportunity, nor do they want to navigate the web in the digital world. So, they’re contacting us, they’re calling 211 and we’re going through their eligibility criteria,” said 211 Info CEO Dan Herman.
Not everyone who is eligible for the vaccine will be able to get one right away. The Oregon Health Authority has repeatedly said that it will take months to get through everyone.
For this week, 20,000 first doses are being allocated to seniors, 11,500 first doses are for educators and school staff, 13,000 first doses are for people in the 1A group, 5,000 first doses are for adult inmates and 3,000 first doses are for tribal members.
OHA released a new tool today hoping to ease some burden for vaccine appointments. It’s a Google tool available HERE. It allows people to get alerted to when they are eligible for the vaccine, get alerted to vaccine events, and find a provider when eligible. However, this website cannot help you schedule an appointment, and neither can 211.
“We are never setting appointments for the individual. We are getting them signed up for the tool that will alert them to eligibility via text or email,” said Herman.
Those appointments must still be done on the state website.
But, for those with questions, 211 can help walk you through the process. Just know it could be a while before you get through.
“I would like folks to be patient. Recognize we’re going fast and we’re here to support our communities and people around Oregon,” said Herman.
211 also provides an option to leave a callback number. Herman says 100% of those calls will be returned.
