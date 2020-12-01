LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Brian and Mary Kay Alexander were a Lane County couple who were married for 22 years. In mid-March, Mary Kay was the first person to die of COVID-19 in the county.
“Oh man, what do I miss most?” Alexander said. “It’s just, like, a big hole in my heart.”
Eight months after his wife's death, Alexander is remembering May Kay fondly.
“She was very giving, she did a lot of volunteer work," Alexander said. "She would go out and help people in our neighborhood. She would take care of everyone's trash on trash day."
He said back in February, they went to a memorial service in Washington, which is where he thinks they came in contact with the virus.
With a cough from a recent stint of bronchitis, Alexander said he was worried for Mary Kay when her health wasn't improving one day in mid-March.
“I said I want to take you to urgent care instead of the clinic and she agreed to that," Alexander said. “I got the shower ready for her and she says, ‘I’m going to need you to help me get in there because I’m not feeling good.' So, I go over to help her up and she collapsed on the floor, her legs didn’t work at all.”
That's when things took a turn.
“She’s resting and I look down and her lips are blue and she’s not breathing. So, I grab the phone and called 911, ran to the door to unlock it so they could get in and ran back so I could start doing CPR," Alexander said.
Mary Kay was then taken to the hospital, where she died.
“From there, everything got really surreal for me. I just couldn’t believe she was gone," Alexander said.
He said it wasn't until a few days after she passed he learned she had COVID-19. He was tested and found out he had COVID-19 too but wasn't showing symptoms when he was tested.
Now, as cases continue to rise across the state, he hopes Oregonians will do what they can to help flatten the curve and help the hospitals, which are already stretched thin.
“If all of the hospital beds are full and your wife or your mom needs a hospital bed and they can’t get one, that’s going to be a bad thing," Alexander said.
He said he understands people think it's not likely they'll get the virus, but said it's not worth taking that chance.
“I understand that people are thinking about the odds. The odds for me were 100% of our family had it and 50% of us it was fatal," Alexander said.
Alexander said he's trying his best to live his life on his own. When Mary Kay died, they were in the process of moving from Eugene to the coast and he said he still plans to do that.
"She passed in the house in Eugene, so it's a little hard to be in there," Alexander said. "It still reminds me of her a lot. That's the house we bought as soon as we were married. So, there's a lot of memories there."
