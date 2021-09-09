Addiction recovery organizations urge Gov. Brown to take action for a workforce in crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Addiction recovery organizations are urging Oregon Governor Kate Brown to take quick action to address what they’re calling a workforce crisis in the behavioral health care system.

The Oregon Recovers executive director says this is pushing the system to the brink of collapse because drug counselors, social workers and peer mentors are quitting.

Mike Marshall says this is in part due to burnout, large case loads, low wages, and no resources to incentivize workers. He added some are quitting because they do not want to get vaccinated.

Marshall says this in turn is causing some centers to close or operate at extremely low staffing levels.

Organizations representing more than 150 providers sent a letter to Gov. Brown last week asking her to do six things: -Declare the staffing issues a state of emergency. -Put the director of behavioral health in charge of the workforce issue. -Use federal government formulas to develop concrete goals for building the behavioral health workforce. -Direct OHA to create a retention plan. -As well as a recruitment plan, which includes waving certification costs and forgiving school loans. -And thank the behavioral health workforce for their efforts during this unprecedented time.

“Our mental health workers, our substance use workers like the folks in the emergency room have been working overtime during COVID and she's never acknowledged it. And she has the power, the bully pulpit that's what sets her apart from legislators one of the many things, and we need her to stand up and say thank you,” Marshall said.

COVID-19 deaths overwhelm morgue in Cowlitz County LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A recent increase in COVID-19 deaths has overwhelmed a southwest Washington county’s storage capacity, prompting the co…

For a full look at the letter sent to the governor click here.