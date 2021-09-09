Addiction recovery organizations are urging Oregon Governor Kate Brown to take quick action to address what they’re calling a workforce crisis in the behavioral health care system.

Addiction recovery organizations urge Gov. Brown to take action for a workforce in crisis

The Oregon Recovers executive director says this is pushing the system to the brink of collapse because drug counselors, social workers and peer mentors are quitting.

Mike Marshall says this is in part due to burnout, large case loads, low wages, and no resources to incentivize workers. He added some are quitting because they do not want to get vaccinated.

Marshall says this in turn is causing some centers to close or operate at extremely low staffing levels. 

“Our mental health workers, our substance use workers like the folks in the emergency room have been working overtime during COVID and she's never acknowledged it. And she has the power, the bully pulpit that's what sets her apart from legislators one of the many things, and we need her to stand up and say thank you,” Marshall said.

For a full look at the letter sent to the governor click here.

