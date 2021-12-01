PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Roller derby is making a comeback in Portland after a nearly two-year break during the pandemic.

Rose City Rollers announced Wednesday the league will hold the first derby in mid-December -- 652 days after the doors shut because of COVID-19.

“This signals a significant step toward re-launching roller derby in Portland and the beginning of a modified Home Team season for 2022 and reinvigorated hope in the return of the sport,” said Meg Patterson, the Rose City Roller’s marketing manager, in a release Wednesday.

The first return bout will take place Dec. 18 at the Oaks Park Rose City Roller Hangar and will be a double-header mash-up of skaters from across the league.

Before the pandemic shut down the league indefinitely, Rose City Rollers was hosting 500 skaters across 17 programs. The league also had over 800 volunteers.

The Rose City Rollers added as they gear back up following the hiatus, will be searching for new volunteers and coaches. Anyone interested can apply on the league site.