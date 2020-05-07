PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Air National Guard has planned multiple flyovers over hospitals and other locations throughout Oregon to salute those on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The F-15 Eagle flyovers will be conducted by Oregon's 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland.
“This is a joint effort to demonstrate support and give thanks to healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 response; the goal is to unite all Oregonians during this time,” said Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department. “This effort also demonstrates the full capabilities of our Oregon National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. Whether on the ground delivering needed Personal Protective Equipment throughout Oregon or in the skies protecting the Pacific Northwest, the Guard is in this together with Oregonians.”
According to the National Guard, all flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are done in lieu of regularly scheduled training.
The first flyovers are scheduled for May 8 and May 15.
Anyone living in and around the hospitals should see and hear the jets. The National Guard is encouraging people to view the flyovers from the safety of their home and practice physical distancing.
Anyone who gets video or photos of the F-15s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags: #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover, #FlyoverFriday, #Inthistogether.
The flyovers for May 8 are scheduled for the following location:
Northern Oregon:
- 8:50 a.m. Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver, Wash.
- 8:58 a.m. Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Hood River, Ore.
- 9:00 a.m. Oregon Veterans Home, The Dalles, Ore.
- 9:00 a.m. VA Healthcare System the Dalles CBOC, The Dalles, Ore.
- 9:01 a.m. Mid-Columbia Medical Center, The Dalles, Ore.
- 9:11 a.m. Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, Gresham, Ore.
- 9:12 a.m. Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland, Portland, Ore.
- 9:12 a.m. Adventist Medical Center, Portland, Ore.
- 9:13 a.m. Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas, Ore.
- 9:13 a.m. Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Oregon City, Ore.
- 9:15 a.m. Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Milwaukie, Ore.
- 9:15 a.m. OHSU Towers (Over Willamette River), Portland, Ore.
- 9:16 a.m. Providence Portland Medical Center, Portland, Ore.
- 9:16 a.m. Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, Ore.
- 9:17 a.m. Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Portland, Ore.
- 9:17 a.m. OHSU Hospital, Portland, Ore.
- 9:17 a.m. Shriners Hospitals for Children, Portland, Ore.
- 9:17 a.m. VA Portland Healthcare System, Portland, Ore.
- 9:18 a.m. Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Tualatin, Ore.
- 9:19 a.m. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Ore.
- 9:20 a.m. Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, Hillsboro, Ore.
- 9:21 a.m. Tuality Community Hospital, Hillsboro, Ore.
- 9:28 a.m. Coastal Family Health Center, Astoria, Ore.
- 9:30 a.m. Providence Seaside Hospital, Seaside, Ore.
- 9:36 a.m. Adventist Medical Center, Tillamook, Ore.
- 9:46 a.m. Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, Newport, Ore.
- 9:52 a.m. Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis, Ore.
- 9:54 a.m. Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Albany, Ore.
- 9:56 a.m. Oregon Veteran’s Home, Lebanon, Ore.
- 9:56 a.m. Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Lebanon, Ore.
- 9:59 a.m. Santiam Hospital, Stayton, Ore.
- 10:04 a.m. Salem West Valley Hospital, Dallas, Ore.
- 10:07 a.m. Salem Health Hospital, Salem, Ore.
- 10:08 a.m. Department of Public Safety, Standards, and Training, Salem, Ore.
- 10:10 a.m. Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Salem, Ore.
- 10:10 a.m. Oregon State Capitol, Salem, Ore.
- 10:13 a.m. Legacy Silverton Hospital, Silverton Ore.
- 10:17 a.m. Willamette Valley Medical Center, McMinnville, Ore.
- 10:20 a.m. Providence Hospital, Newberg, Ore.
Southern Oregon:
- 10:10 a.m. Lake District Hospital, Lakeview, Ore.
- 10:25 a.m. Harney District Hospital, Burns, Ore.
- 10:40 a.m. Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Ontario, Ore.
- 11:10 a.m. Saint Charles Prineville, Prineville, Ore.
- 11:15 a.m. Saint Charles Redmond, Redmond, Ore.
- 11:20 a.m. Saint Charles Bend, Bend, Ore.
Is this what the KPTV Staff considers Southern Oregon?
Where I live in Southern Oregon these would be considered Central/Eastern Oregon.
Thank you brothers, I'll be watching
They should also salute the workers in the Grocery Stores, Wal Mart and anywhere where people are working and exposed to the public. At least the healthcare and first responders have proper PPE to protect themselves as the stores are not well equipped.
Got my alarm set to make sure I can be in place to see them, saluting of course.
