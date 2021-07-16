Most Popular
- Mother kills husband with boiling water after learning he sexually abused her children
- Woman looking to adopt new pet finds dog she lost 2 years ago
- 'We all quit': Burger King sign goes viral after employees announce their resignations
- Couple ambushed, robbed at gas station in northeast Portland
- 2 sheriff's deputies injured, 3 suspects facing charges after fight in Troutdale
- Salem PD: Two dead after shooting at bar; investigation ongoing
- Grassroots effort started to clean up Portland
- $100K scholarship winners of 'Take Your Shot, Oregon' campaign announced
- New wildfire burning south of Detroit Lake
- WATCH: Incredible video shows golf ball struck by lightning at Topgolf
