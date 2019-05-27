'Aladdin' works its magic at the box office

"Aladdin" cast its spell over the holiday weekend box office.
The live action reboot of the hit 1992 animated film brought in an estimated $112.7 million at the North American box office over the four day weekend, according to estimates from Box Office Mojo.
That's more than the studio's projected $75 million to $85 million and makes it the fifth-highest Memorial Day weekend total ever.
Disney holds the record for the most box office receipts for the holiday, with 2007's "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End," which scared up $139 million.
Related: 'Aladdin' should rub audiences the right way
"Aladdin" took a magic carpet ride to the head of the box office despite concern back in February when the trailer featuring Will Smith as "Genie" had some worried that the film wouldn't do justice to the beloved animated original.
"Aladdin," directed by Guy Ritchie, also stars Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud.
"John Wick: Chapter 3," in its second weekend finished in second place with $31 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.