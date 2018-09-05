Police have arrested the wife of a man who was shot to death at the Oregon Culinary Institute earlier this year.
Daniel Brophy, an instructor at the institute, was found dead in June.
Yesterday, authorities arrested his widow, Nancy Crampton Brophy, at her home in Beaverton.
The district attorney's office says she's facing a murder charge.
Portland police have released the name of a man who was found dead in the trunk of a burning car.
Investigators found the body of 28-year-old Andrew Hathaway in an industrial area along north marine drive yesterday morning.
They say the car belonged to a woman Hathaway was dating.
No arrests have been made and police say there is no danger to the community.
If you saw anything or have any information about what happened, call Portland police.
Oregon State Baseball Coach Pat Casey has announced he's stepping down.
He made the announcement this morning in an emotional press conference.
Casey is the winningest coach in the history of Oregon State Athletics.
He won three championships in his 24 years with o-s-u.
Pat Bailey has been named as the beavers' interim coach until a permanent replacement is named next year.
