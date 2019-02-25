OAKRIDGE, OR (KPTV) – 183 passengers are stuck on an Amtrak train in Lane County after the train hit a tree that had fallen across the tracks Sunday night, according to Amtrak.
Officials Monday evening confirmed the Amtrak Coast Starlight train 11 hit the tree just before 6:20 p.m.
No one was hurt, according to Amtrak, who says passengers and crew members have been stuck on the track in Oakridge for nearly 24 hours.
The railroad operator says there is no way to safely transport passengers or crew members via alternate transportation due to bad weather conditions.
FOX 12 Monday evening spoke with passenger Carly Bigby, who said the train is now out of food. Bigby says that whatever passengers have, they'll have to make last until someone can get there.
According to Bigby, Amtrak tried to get some assistance Sunday night, but by 1 a.m., the messages over the intercom stopped.
Bigby said people on the train are getting more stressed now and says passengers have been told a train is coming to tow them back toward Eugene.
Amtrak confirms it is working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train.
Union Pacific released a statement Monday night regarding the stuck Amtrak train:
The Amtrak train in Oakridge, Oregon, is inoperable due to weather conditions and downed trees. UP crews are in the process of clearing the track and are expected to reach the train by 6 a.m. PT. The train will then move back to Eugene and Portland. Amtrak has made the decision to keep the passengers on the train because power is out in the city. Also, with only two small hotels in town they don’t want to separate the passengers prior to having them reboard for departure.
