American Airlines pilot buys pizza for 159 passengers after flight is diverted

An American Airlines pilot went above and beyond to cheer up frustrated passengers who were stranded at a Texas airport.
Flight 2534 from Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Wichita Falls on Thursday after severe thunderstorms hit the area, leaving 159 passengers stuck until morning.
Understanding their frustration, Capt. Jeff Raines took it upon himself to order 40 pizzas from Papa John’s, which were delivered to the Wichita Falls Municipal Airport (CPS).
A video posted to Facebook shows Raines carrying boxes of pizza from the delivery car to passengers waiting outside the terminal.
"I don't think I've seen this before," Josh Raines, who works at the airport and shot the video, tweeted.
"What a guy, what a guy," bystanders can be heard saying.
The pilot thanked everyone for their compliments but wrote on Facebook that it was a team effort.
"My First Officer was on the telephone with crew tracking/hotel desk arranging for our release and hotels for the entire crew. The Flight Attendants manned a galley cart from the aircraft serving waters, juice, and sodas to all the passengers in the terminal. All while the Envoy SPS Personnel were arranging for a bus, re-booking flights, and answering a flurry of questions from these passengers. Thanks to everyone for your help - there is no "I" in TEAM."
The flight continued its journey to Dallas-Fort Worth on Friday morning.
"We are always proud of our crew members who take great care of our customers who fly on American Airlines and are fortunate that they are the best in the business," said airline spokesman Tom Henderson, according to CNN.
