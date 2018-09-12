Anheuser-Busch family member breaks into cannabis market

(Meredith) -- Adolphus Busch V, the great-great-great grandson of Anheuser-Busch, isn't going into the family business. Instead of beer, this Busch will focus on the marijuana industry.
Bloomberg reports Adolphus Busch moved into the marijuana business after being denied a job at Anheuser-Busch due to nepotism rules created after the company was bought by InBev.
The 27-year-old has now released a line of disposable marijuana vape pens. His brand is called ABV Cannabis. Busch said in an interview that he focused on marijuana because of the projected growth in the industry saying, "I realized it was a volume product." The business is based out of Colorado, the first state to legalize recreational marijuana.