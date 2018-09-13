Anheuser-Busch sending 300,000 cans of water for Hurricane Florence relief

(Meredith) – Anheuser-Busch announced that it is sending more than 300,000 cans of emergency drinking water to those affected by Hurricane Florence.
The American Red Cross asked a brewery in Cartersville, Georgia to pause beer production this week so it could start canning water, which will be delivered to hurricane-threatened communities in North and South Carolina.
“For the last 30 years, we have been working with the American Red Cross and our wholesaler partners to provide clean, safe drinking water for communities hit by natural disasters,” said Anheuser-Bush CEO Michel Doukeris in a news release.
“Earlier this year, we recognized the employees who help make the program possible in Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial and made a new commitment to expand our capacity to produce safe, clean drinking water for disaster relief at our Fort Collins Brewery. Today, we are pleased to deliver on that promise, doubling our production capacity to help our fellow Americans in times of need.”
The emergency drinking water will be sent to local Anheuser-Busch wholesalers, who will work with the American Red Cross, the South Carolina National Guard, and other local partners to distribute the water to those in need.
Anheuser-Busch has provided more than 79 million cans of emergency water to disaster-stricken areas since 1988.
Just later year, the brewer provided almost three million cans of emergency drinking water to communities impacted by natural disasters, including in Texas, Florida, Georgia and California.
