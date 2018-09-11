Apple expected to unveil bigger, pricier iPhone on Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CNN) — Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product's appeal amid slowing sales growth.
If media leaks pan out, the newest additions to the iPhone lineup will make their debut at a scheduled company event in California.
Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumored iPhone that is supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X. OLED is a step up from traditional LCD technology in offering a display without a backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.
The iPhone X became the first mass-market smartphone to sell for $1,000, and now Apple is upping the ante again.
"Don't expect massively disruptive new features but smart pricing repositioning around an enhanced iPhone X, enabling Apple to increase the overall average selling price of its smartphone lineup," said Forrester analyst Thomas Husson.
While the high-end smartphone market doesn't have much room for dramatic increases in sales volume -- after all, the existing iPhone X is $999 -- Apple can hold on to its market share and inch up the average selling price of iPhones, says Husson. An iPhone XS Plus will likely cost even more.
Watch party
The Apple Watch is 3 years old and ready for a light refresh. We'll likely see a new hardware design, but it won't be too different, according to photos obtained by 9to5Mac. The new models will probably still work with existing accessories.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the watch faces will have larger screens. We may also see edge-to-edge displays, much like the design of the iPhone X.
Air time
Last year, Apple previewed a charging mat called AirPower, but never mentioned it again. The flat white oval charges the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time without having to plug them in. But the device still hasn't shipped. Apple may finally announce when the gadget will hit stores.
Apple may also show off new AirPods, the wireless headphones stored in essentially a self-charging dental floss box. AirPods were mocked by some for its goofy looks when it debuted 2 years ago but is a hit with consumers. The upgrade could include better battery life, a hands-free Siri feature and be waterproof.
Odds, ends, and button-downs
In June, Apple previewed its next-generation software, Mac OS Mojave and iOS 12, which features Memoji, group FaceTime and a tool that tracks how obsessed you are with your iPhone. We'll likely learn when the software will roll out to devices and maybe get a peek at a surprise feature or two.
Other possibilities include a new iPad Pro, a closer look at the new Apple Park campus and political commentary from Tim Cook. Of course, there's always the possibly of a shocking "One more thing," but true shocks are no longer easy for Apple to pull off.
