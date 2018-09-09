California day care charged with running human trafficking ring

SAN FRANCISCO BAY, California (Meredith) — A family of four is facing 59 counts of human trafficking, rape and labor abuse in connection to running a human trafficking ring out of a child day care center and senior care facilities.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the arrests and charges Friday morning against the owners of Rainbow Bright services, according to KGO-TV.
Joshua, Noel, Gerlen and Carlina Gamos were arrested, charged and remain in jail under a combined $9 million bail. More charges against them are expected to be filed, according to Becerra.
The attorney general said his office has identified hundreds of victims and expects to find even more.
The crimes allegedly happened against the employees of the day care and senior care facilities. It is unclear if any of the victims were children attending the day care or residents living in the senior facilities.
Authorities also discovered 14 illegal assault weapons during a raid of the Rainbow Bright Day Care Center. Police told KGO-TV one handgun was found unsecured, hidden under a blanket within easy reach of children.
Officials told KGO-TV the Rainbow Bright company targeted recent immigrants of the Filipino community who needed to work in order to stay in the United States.
Becerra said the workers were forced to live on the premises, were locked outside in the rain when the owners were not home, were sometimes forced to work 24 hours a day and were trafficked.
Becerra said the owners of Rainbow Bright also prevented workers from quitting their jobs by threatening to turn them into immigration officials, take their passports and even rape them.
One defendant is charged with three counts of rape against a female employee.
Rainbow Bright also allegedly cheated workers out of pay totaling $8.5 million, according to Becerra.
Officials said the arrests finally came after a year-long investigation by several agencies.
Becerra said it was the victimized workers of Rainbow Bright that brought the case to light.
