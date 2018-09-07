Caught on camera: Man jumps 500 feet from crane in San Diego, arrested by police at bottom

SAN DIEGO, California (Meredith) — A man was arrested in San Diego Friday after he jumped about 500 feet from the top of a crane and used a parachute to safely land on the ground.
Security guards at an unfinished high-rise apartment building called police when they noticed a man climbing up a crane next to the building, according to KGTV.
Authorities, including a police helicopter, arrived at the scene and found Nicholas Marinkovic with a parachute on the crane. They told him not to jump, but Marinkovic ignored them and jumped anyway.
Marinkovic successfully used his parachute and floated down to the ground where officers were waiting to arrest him. KGTV reports Marinkovic complied with officers and was arrested without incident.
He was given a trespassing citation and could face a fine to pay for the emergency response. He was released by police.
Marinkovic later spoke to reporters and identified himself as a BASE (Building, Antenna, Span and Earth) jumper. BASE jumping is an extreme sport in which jumpers parachute from a fixed structure or cliff.
Marinkovic told KGTV he performs jumps all over the world and teachers others how to BASE jump.
He said he did not understand why there was such a huge response to him jumping off the San Diego crane.
"Let's see, there's like 13 police cars, multiple responders, two fire trucks. It was a big deal apparently. Everyone got real riled up about me having a good time," Marinkovic told KGTV.
