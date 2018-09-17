Coca-Cola could be looking to make cannabis-infused beverages

(Meredith) -- Coca-Cola is in talks with Canadian marijuana producer, Aurora Cannabis Inc. The company is reportedly looking into creating drinks containing CBD, the chemical found in marijuana that is thought to relieve pain but doesn't get you high.
“We are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world,” Coca-Cola spokesman Kent Landers said in an email to Bloomberg News.
Coca-Cola spokespersons also told Bloomberg, the new health drinks would be focused on using the cannabis product to treat inflammation, pain and cramping. While Coca-Cola has shown interest in entering the infused beverage market, the relationship between Coca-Cola and Aurora Cannabis Inc is still new and no concrete deals have been made.