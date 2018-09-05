Colorado toddler struck, killed as mother backed truck out of driveway

WESTMINSTER, Colorado (Meredith) — A two-year-old girl is dead after her mother accidentally ran over her while backing her truck out of her driveway Wednesday morning.
Police told KMGH the mother was leaving the home to drive two of her children to school just after 7 a.m. As she backed her truck out of the driveway, she ran over her two-year-old daughter.
Police said the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the toddler and her mother have not been released.
Investigators are speaking with the mother and neighbors to find out how the tragedy happened.
Police told KMGH the incident appears to just be an unfortunate, tragic accident.
"We don't believe that this is anything but an accident, but we always treat it as if there's questions just so that we can make sure nothing illegal happened," Westminster Police Department Spokeswoman Cheri Spottke told KMGH.
Westminster is located about 20 minutes north of Denver.
