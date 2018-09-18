Daycare owner kept babies tied to car seats for 7 hours a day, police say

(Meredith/AP) — The owner of an in-home daycare center has been jailed on child endangerment charges after she was accused of keeping babies and toddlers tied to their car seats for hours.
An arrest affidavit alleges that Rebecca Anderson kept the small children tied up in car seats for at least seven hours a day at her Mesquite, Texas, day care center, Becky's Home Child Care.
The affidavit states that the 60-year-old woman tied laces around the young children's necks to limit their movement and gave them acetaminophen to quiet them.
Police searched the home Saturday after Anderson was caught on a hidden camera allegedly abusing a 6-month-old boy. The video appears to show the woman yank the infant by the bib around his neck and then feed him something from a syringe.
While executing the search, police said they also found three children strapped to their car seats in a dark bedroom closet and a fourth child in the master bathroom.
Neighbors told KTVT they would sometimes hear children screaming at the top of their lungs after being dropped off.
"It just kind of concerned me, the way the kids sounded when the parents dropped them off," said neighbor Susan Geldmeier. "It alarmed me to where I was like, 'Why are they sounding like that?'"
Anderson was booked Sunday night into the Dallas County jail on nine counts of child endangerment with bonds totaling $45,000. Jail records list no attorney for her.
