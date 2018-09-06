Donald Trump Jr. 'fixes' Kaepernick Nike ad with his dad's face

(Meredith) — Donald Trump Jr. decided the new Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick looked better with his father's face on it.
Trump Jr. posted his version of the Nike ad on his Instagram page Wednesday. In the photo's caption, Trump Jr. wrote, "There, fixed it for you. #maga"
Nike's ad featuring Kaepernick exploded on social media when it was released Monday, drawing mixed support.
The ad features a close-up photo of Kaepernick's face with the words "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." A Nike commercial was also released, narrated by Kaepernick.
Many of those who oppose Kaepernick's protests called for a boycott of Nike and even destroyed their Nike gear. Others directed their support for the advertisement at Kaepernick and Nike.
Kaepernick played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016. In 2016, he began kneeling during his football games' national anthems to protest police brutality against African-Americans. He is suing the NFL for conspiring to keep him out of the league.
In addition to Trump Jr.'s version of the ad, several other mock versions of the ad have made their way around social media.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.