Friends, collaborators mourn rapper Mac Miller

(CNN) — Rapper Mac Miller's sudden death at age 26 has left the music community stunned.
Miller died Friday, his attorney David Byrnes tells the Washington Post.
After the news broke, Miller's collaborators, former tour mates and friends took to social media to mourn the passing of an artist who many felt had only just begun what was poised to be a rich career.
Chance the Rapper
"I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him." -- viaTwitter
Post Malone
"You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person." -- viaTwitter
Solange Knowles
"Rest in your peace Mac Miller.
Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.
Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all" -- via Twitter
Shawn Mendes
"Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller." -- viaTwitter
Papa Roach
"Wow. R.I.P. Mac Miller. That was one talented kid. Such a loss." -- viaTwitter
Jaden Smith
"Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You." -- viaTwitter
Khalid
"this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller" -- viaTwitter
Missy Elliott
"I'm so saddened to hear about @MacMiller...Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time." -- viaTwitter
J. Cole
"Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller."
"This is a message for anybody in this game that's going through something. If you don't feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me."
-- in two messages via Twitter
Wiz Khalifa
"Praying for Mac's family and that he rest easy." -- viaTwitter
