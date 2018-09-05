Here are the top 20 children's hospitals in the US

(Meredith) -- Parents magazine surveyed members of the Children's Hospital Association to find the country's most innovative children's hospitals.
It focused on finding the hospitals that use the latest technology and have a proven track record of pushing the limits of medical innovation. Hospitals that helped others adopt their techniques and innovations also scored higher.“Our winning children’s hospitals collectively published more than 16,000 studies last year. We’re in awe of their pioneering treatments, genius medical devices, improved medications, and the steps they’ve taken to make a hospital stay less stressful for little patients and their families,” said Liz Vaccariello, Editor-in-Chief of Parents. “But, most of all, we’re grateful that these hospitals have made it a priority to share their innovations with other centers, making it easier for kids to receive excellent care closer to where they live.” Listed alphabetically, here the magazine's 20 most innovative children's hospitals. Akron Children’s Hospital, Ohio Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Boston Children’s Hospital Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Children’s National Health System, Washington, D.C. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital/University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Baltimore Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio Seattle Children’s Hospital St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Cleveland University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, Minneapolis University of Rochester Medical Center’s Golisano Children’s Hospital, New York UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, ConnecticutYou can read more about the survey and learn more about each hospital's innovations here.
Parents magazine is a property of our parent company Meredith Corporation.