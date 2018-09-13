(Meredith) -- A good Samaritan in California is being credited with saving a woman’s life after a machete-wielding man reportedly tried to attack her at a coffee shop.
Blaine Hodge, 27, was at a Starbucks in Bakersfield on Sunday when a woman ran into the store and said someone was trying to kill her, KGET reported.
Hodge said his friend, Joe Harris, also witnessed the bizarre incident.
“She was panicked. She was saying, ‘Help me.’ Then, at one point, she said, ‘This guy is going to kill me,’” Harris told the station.
Soon after, Hodge said a man entered the store while “holding something in his hand.” It turned out to be a machete, according to KGET.
That’s when Hodge confronted the suspect, who Bakersfield police later identified as 31-year-old Robert Rivas.
“Everyone else was running away, and he was the first person to run straight to the action,” Harris said. “He was like, 'I’m going to stop this guy, regardless of if I get stabbed or not. I can’t let this woman die.'”
Hodge was reportedly stabbed multiple times and required 200 stitches. He also underwent surgery on his right hand but remains in stable condition.
Rivas was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, according to KBAK. Police determined the attack began as an act of domestic violence, involving Rivas and his ex-girlfriend.
A GoFundMe page created for Hodge has raised more than $24,000 within three days to help cover his medical bills.
Hodge’s girlfriend Tori Tony said she wasn't surprised her boyfriend did his best to help the victim.
"He would do it again. He could lose an arm, and he would still do it again. And that's just Blaine," she told KGET.
