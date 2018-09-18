Police: Man huffed spray paint, beat mother with spatula

This photo shows Glenn Allen Casdorph, who was arrested Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

(Meredith) — A West Virginia man is facing criminal charges after police said he huffed spray paint and then beat his mother with a spatula.

Police in St. Albans arrested 30-year-old Allen Casdorph while responding to a report of a domestic incident Thursday night, WCHS-TV reported, citing a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Casdorph in the front yard with a large amount of silver paint on his face and a large steel bar in his hands.

Police said his mother was inside the home with a head wound wrapped with gauze. There was also a large amount of blood on her shirt and the back of her neck, according to the report.

Casdorph was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. He is facing a malicious wounding charge.

Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

