INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (Meredith) — A 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the murder of a doctor is now being charged as an adult.
Indiana University Dr. Kevin Rodgers was shot and killed Nov. 20, 2017 at his home.
Tarius Blade, 15, now being charged as an adult, faces three counts of burglary in connection to the murder, according to WRTV.
Three other teenage suspects have also been charged, including: Devon Seats, 17, is charged with murder and two counts of burglary Nehemiah Merriweather, 17, is charged with murder and two counts of burglary Ka'Ron Bickham-Hurst, 18, is charged with murder and burglaryInvestigators told WRTV they believe the four teenagers shot and killed Rodgers when he approached them while they were robbing his house.
In the trunk of the car linked to the suspects, police found four high school championship rings with the name "Rodgers" engraved on each ring.
According to WRTV, Rodgers was the program director emeritus at the Indiana University School of Medicine, a longtime assistant lacrosse coach and the team physician for Cathedral High School.
