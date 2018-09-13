WATCH: "He's running me over!" Texas park employee fired after fake 911 call

(Meredith) -- An employee of The Cedar Breaks Park in Lake Georgetown, Texas was caught on video making a false 911 call. She's seen standing in front of a car while screaming to police that she's being run over.
You can watch the full video here.
The video was uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday by the driver, Chris Hampshire. He said he entered the park by mistake after making a wrong turn, and when he went to exit the park, a gate attendant came out and tried to detain him.
"I told her she cannot legally hold me here, not an officer nor did I do anything illegal... situation ensued, that’s when I started recording," Hampshire said.
He said he left before the police arrived, but was pulled over just minutes later. He said the police were calm and let him go after he showed them the video.
The Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the park, released a statement on Wednesday saying the gate attendant no longer works at the park.
"We are aware of an incident which occurred with one of our contracted gate attendants at Cedar Breaks Park, Lake Georgetown. We neither condone nor support this sort of behavior by our employees or contractors. The incident occurred on August 25 and the gate attendant is no longer at the park or providing contracted gate attendant duties at any of our lakes. Our goal is to offer a pleasant and safe recreation experience for all our guests."