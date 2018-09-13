Wendy’s offering free burgers for month of September

(Meredith) – Wendy’s announced that it's offering free burgers every day throughout the rest of the month.
From now until Sept. 30, you can score a free Dave’s Single whenever you make a purchase through the Wendy’s mobile app. It can be redeemed once per day at participating locations nationwide.
The offer is available for customers who are downloading the app for the first time and for those who already have it.
“We're passionate about serving you fresh, never frozen beef. To prove it, we're giving you a free Dave's Single with purchase every single day for the rest of September on our app,” the fast food chain tweeted.
The company decided to offer the deal just in time for National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18.
