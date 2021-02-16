PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland General Electric and Pacific Power reported making progress on power outages Tuesday evening, however tens of thousands of people remained without power in the aftermath of the winter storm.
At the start of the day Tuesday, PGE reported nearly 200,000 customers were without power. By 5 p.m. Tuesday, that number was down to just under 179,000.
PGE said service had been restored to more than 320,000 customers in recent days, but each wave of snow, ice and wind led to more downed trees taking out power lines.
PGE said Tuesday night that there were 18 transmission lines out, three substations out and 56 feeders out. Transmission lines carry the power from the generating plant to substations. Substations take that power and push it out feeders, and feeders deliver electricity to customers.
Additionally, there were 8,408 wires down across PGE’s service area.
PGE said it has more than 3,000 people working to restore power. There is no timeline for returning service to all customers.
You can see how this current power disruption ranks...it's up with the big ones. Similar to the big December 1995 windstorm; definitely historic. pic.twitter.com/60hBREQKx9— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) February 17, 2021
Pacific Power reported Tuesday it had restored service to 85% of customers who lost power. At times in recent days, Pacific Power had upward of 80,000 customers in western Oregon without power. That number was down below 10,000 on Tuesday evening.
Pacific Power still had 400 employees and contractor in the field working continuously to return service to the remaining customers without power.
(1) comment
Darn you global warming!!!!
