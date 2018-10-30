NEWS LINKS - AS SEEN ON FOX 12 OREGON
- GoFundMe for Coral Rodriguez-Lorenzo
- Providence lung cancer screenings
- Google Trends - Frightgeist
- The Vintages Trailer Resort
- Green Acres Beach & Trail Rides
- Nestucca Adventures
- State of Oregon Child Care Safety Portal
- Find your county elections department
Oregon l Washington
- Voters pamphlets
Oregon l Washington
- Washington County Domestic Violence Vigil
- GoFundMe for Nikolaus, man found dead at Newport Beach
- GoFundMe for Derrick's battle against cancer
- Beach and Riverside Cleanup
- Tips for Self Care When Sexual Violence is in the Media
- Sheep Dog Impact Assistance
- Beef recall
- Go Lights Out Portland on Sept. 21
- St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer
- Benefit for Richard Swift
- GoFundMe for Santiago Amaya
- Well Being Trust: High school myths campaign & video
- WEA pay raises negotiated in each district
- Find open trails in the Columbia River Gorge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.