The NFL is back, and KPTV and KPDX don’t want you to miss a game. The full preseason schedule kicks off on Thursday, August 8. Unfortunately, DISH Network has not reached an agreement to carry KPTV and KPDX on DISH systems and by law, DISH cannot carry our programming, including Seahawks games, unless it comes to an agreement with the station.
However, you do have options. KPTV and KPDX’s vital local news, emergency information and top-rated entertainment and sports programming, such as Seahawks games, are available on every other satellite and cable provider in your area including:
- Cox – Click here to order or call 1-800-818-0679
- AT&T/DirecTV – Click here to order or call 1-855-567-1569
- Spectrum – Click here to order or call 1-855-243-8892
Additionally, KPTV and KPDX are available free over the air with an antenna.
KPTV and KPDX have been trying for months to get DISH to negotiate in good faith. DISH dropping KPTV and KPDX is unusual. We have successfully reached fair agreements with every other major cable and satellite company. Meredith has never had a cable or satellite provider drop all of Meredith’s stations.
However, according to Kagan, a media research group, DISH has ongoing programming disruptions with five media entities:
- FOX Sports Regional Networks, off since July 26, 2019
- Meredith Local Media Group, which owns KPTV and KPDX, off since July 9, 2019
- Fort Myers Broadcasting, off since January 2019
- HBO, off since November 2018
- Louisiana Television Broadcasting, off since September 2018
We encourage DISH subscribers to reach out to DISH at:1-800-333-3474 and tell DISH you want KPTV and KPDX back on your lineup.
