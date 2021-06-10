BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A kindergarten teacher in Beaverton was recognized for her hard work and dedication to her students.
Irene Sester is a Spanish Immersion teacher at Arco Iris School. Timber Joey surprised her on Thursday in front of her students. She received a free suite at an upcoming Thorns game and a $1,000 award from CareOregon.
Sester says she is going to use some of the money for her class graduation and use the suite for a date with her husband. She was nominated by a parent to be recognized through the regional Learning Apart Standing Together campaign.
According to the nomination, Sester goes the extra mile every day with fun videos and programs to support students emotionally.
