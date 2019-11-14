BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A local veterinarian is facing animal abuse charges.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office told FOX 12 about the charges against Dr. Daniel Koller.
Koller has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated animal abuse and two counts of first-degree animal abuse.
Earlier this month, FOX 12 spoke with Allan Worman, who said Koller also mistreated his dog. Investigators said the charges in this case are connected with a different incident.
Worman says he took his dog to the Companion Pet Clinic in Beaverton to have his dog put down.
“She laid her head down and he grabbed her and took her. So I watched where he was going, wondering what the heck he was doing,” Worman said. “And he didn’t come back, so I looked around the corner, the door was open and the first thing I’d seen was it looked like masking tape around her nose and I thought, ‘What the heck is he doing?’”
Worman says his dog was given a shot to reverse the sedation, then he left and found another vet.
FOX 12 reached out to the pet clinic and Dr. Koller at the time – neither would comment.
Companion Pet Clinics are independently owned and operated. Koller was at the Beaverton location.
