BEND, OR (KPTV) – A central Oregon town is telling tourists to pump the brakes until after Labor Day as the state’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise.
Bend’s city council has asked the city manager to draft a declaration to tell people to stay away. Council members may vote on that as early as next week.
Bend Mayor Sally Russel on Friday said they are working hard to stop the coronavirus from spreading in their community, just like other parts of Oregon.
Russel said tourists should avoid coming for a visit if they have respect for the people who live and work there and don’t want to see cases continue to rise and the impacts that come with that.
“We are really worried about our ability to open our schools in our region, about keeping our businesses open and their employees safe, both in the service sector and all parts of our business community,” Russel said.
Visit Bend, the tourism agency in town, is also discouraging people from visiting, saying their Bend vacations can wait for another day.
City council members are expected to vote on the travel advisory next week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
