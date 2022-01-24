Biden COVID test arriving in the mail, when to and when not to use them.

“If you test positive with a rapid antigen test at home, a positive test is what we consider a true positive so right now with the amount of COVID illness in the community if you test positive you have COVID," Dr. Sharff said.
You also do not need to follow up with a PCR test to confirm and infection. It's encouraged to get a PCR test if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and you want to get screened since they are more accurate. You also do not have to report your positive test result to your local health department or the Oregon Healthy Authority.
“That’s just a reflection of the amount of people who are testing positive and essentially the capabilities or the number of public health workers limited ability to track everything," Dr. Sharff said.
Bottom line, Dr. Sharff said use the tests if you have symptoms of COVID-19 for a quick screen.
“I would encourage people to use them," Dr. Sharff said. "I think access will only increase but use them with some common sense. If you feel sick, and right now with the amount of COVID that’s in our community you probably have COVID."