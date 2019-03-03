VERNONIA, OR (KPTV) – Three brothers were stuck overnight near the Oregon Coast but were rescued Sunday morning thanks to a gadget they had with them.
The brothers were in their truck on Greasy Spoon Road near Vernonia when they got stuck on some snowy hills.
Because of the area, cell phone reception wasn’t very good.
But the brothers had an emergency location beacon that sent out a GPS signal around 10 p.m. Saturday, so rescuers were able to get to them easily.
Mountain Wave Search and Rescue teams along with the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office reached the brothers around 8 a.m. Sunday and pulled out their truck.
These brothers went prepared. They took a @SPOT_LLC Personal Locator Beacon with them. When they got in trouble they pushed the SOS button. We were able to find and rescue them quickly. pic.twitter.com/W3Tf3PsUuV— Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) March 3, 2019
