PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Burgerville workers went on strike on Wednesday picketing outside the chain's Lloyd District location near the convention center.
Workers said they've been negotiating with the company for more than a year.
They're calling for an increase in wages.
One employee told us some of his coworkers struggle to pay rent and some even live in their cars because they don't make enough money to get by.
“If the company is willing to work with the union on a wage proposal, a decent, good wage proposal, then we are interested in negotiating. We walked out because they refuse to bargain. If they want to bargain on wages, we'll come back to the table,” Employee Mark Medina said.
Burgerville sent us a statement saying they bargained with the union for two days, but the union wouldn't accept the wage increase they offered.
The company also said just five of their 41 locations are unionized.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Working in a fast food restaurant is not a career nor should one expect a living wage, unless one is on a management track. Fast food work is a transitional job that pays what the market says the work is worth. Get a grip, and a real job, people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.