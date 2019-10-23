SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Advantage Heating & Air Conditioning started a campaign that ended up raising more than $28,000 for first responders in Salem and Keizer.
Owner Dan Sommers and his company made the commitment to give back to the community by raising funds for emergency service agencies. Daikin Heating and Air Conditioning partnered with Advantage to match their contributions dollar-for-dollar.
The Salem Chamber of Commerce and Keizer Chamber of Commerce helped other businesses get behind the fundraising effort.
In all, the group raised $28,550 to be divvied up evenly between the Salem Police Department, Keizer Police Department, Keizer Fire District and Salem Fire Department. Contributions will go directly to their respective nonprofit foundations.
The Keizer Fire Foundation, for example, intends to put the funds immediately to work in the community by purchasing smoke alarms and going door to door in a public safety effort to assure a working smoke alarm in every home.
Advantage employees have pledged to help out in Keizer too, by going with the firefighters to help install the smoke alarms.
